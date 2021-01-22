Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,517 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

SCHM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. 334,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.