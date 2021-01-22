Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

