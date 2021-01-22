Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €66.20 ($77.88). 118,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.05 and its 200 day moving average is €71.19.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

