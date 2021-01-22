SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of SCYX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $79.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 598,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

