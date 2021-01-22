SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $8.80. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 215,013 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCYNEXIS stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 427.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of SCYNEXIS worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

