Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.22

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 22074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $879.46 million, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seacor by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seacor by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

