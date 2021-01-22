Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.22

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 22074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $879.46 million, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seacor by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seacor by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.