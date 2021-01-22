Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

NASDAQ STX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $522,795.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

