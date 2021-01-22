Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $60.31. 10,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,383. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

