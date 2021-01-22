Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Secret has a market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00320343 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00033101 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.04 or 0.01437116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,442,866 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

