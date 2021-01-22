Seele-N Price Tops $0.0100 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.
