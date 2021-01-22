SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Sells 12,800 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.
SLQT stock remained flat at $$24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
