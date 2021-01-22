SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Sells 12,800 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

SLQT stock remained flat at $$24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.