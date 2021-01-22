SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II Sells 28,708 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,751,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SLQT remained flat at $$24.99 during midday trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
