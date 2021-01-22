SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II Sells 28,708 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,751,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT remained flat at $$24.99 during midday trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

