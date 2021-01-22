SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $210,468.24 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38.

Shares of SLQT stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

