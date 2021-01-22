SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $210,468.24 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38.
Shares of SLQT stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
