SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $321,078.38 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,277,208 shares in the company, valued at $31,942,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.

NYSE:SLQT remained flat at $$24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

