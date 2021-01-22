Selfkey (KEY) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $824,837.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00572808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.04242557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016637 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

