Semux (SEM) Market Cap Tops $141,342.34

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Semux has a total market cap of $141,342.34 and approximately $4,512.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002627 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

