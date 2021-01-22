Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.83

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and traded as high as $171.22. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 223,210 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.06. The company has a market capitalization of £65.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.73.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) Company Profile (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

