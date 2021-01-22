Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 966,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 481,991 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 219,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.