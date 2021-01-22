Sentinel Chain Price Down 21.8% This Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $134,752.49 and approximately $14,300.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00579679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.76 or 0.04229508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

