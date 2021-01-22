Sentinel Protocol Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008968 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

