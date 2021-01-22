Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $11.20 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009011 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.