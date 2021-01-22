Sentinel (SENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.34 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $129,883.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000286 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

