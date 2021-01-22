Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $238,969.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $238,969.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00572808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.04242557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016637 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

