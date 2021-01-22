Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$215.00 and last traded at C$215.00, with a volume of 1618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$207.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$146.67. The stock has a market cap of C$560.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.88 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

