Serum Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and approximately $125.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00275036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

