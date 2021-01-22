Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,099 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

