ServiceNow, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $544.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.