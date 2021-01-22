ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.29.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $544.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.72. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.