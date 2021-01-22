ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $548.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.58 and its 200-day moving average is $488.72. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.