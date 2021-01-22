SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.30. 896,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,286,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 413.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SG Blocks stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 384.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of SG Blocks worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

