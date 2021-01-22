Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

SAWLF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

