SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $210,930.14 and approximately $35.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.68 or 0.03737295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00416357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01337707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00538396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00409884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00262715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022504 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.