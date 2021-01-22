Shift (SHIFT) Trading 65.1% Higher This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Shift has traded up 65.1% against the dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002528 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

