Shift4 Payments, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $76.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $39,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

