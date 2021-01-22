ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock Price Up 13.9%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 3,884,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 1,411,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

