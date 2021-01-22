ShipChain Achieves Market Cap of $275,823.92 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. ShipChain has a total market cap of $275,823.92 and approximately $109.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 60.2% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars.

