ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $495,208.90 and $192.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

