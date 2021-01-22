Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $192.20

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €192.20 ($226.12) and last traded at €196.40 ($231.06), with a volume of 157131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €192.00 ($225.88).

SAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €169.78 ($199.74).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.