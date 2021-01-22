Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 3.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Shopify by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,196.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,418. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.23, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,037.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

