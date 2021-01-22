ShowHand Achieves Market Cap of $295,635.62 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 564.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $295,635.62 and $41.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 721.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

