SHPING Market Cap Reaches $195,844.31 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 105.3% against the dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $195,844.31 and approximately $6,478.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

