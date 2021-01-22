SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 112.9% This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $197,638.95 and approximately $6,532.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 112.9% against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

