Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 1,716,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,647. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

