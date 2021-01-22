Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,530 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Luokung Technology worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LKCO stock remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

