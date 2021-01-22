Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 9.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,261,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $173.90. 6,909,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

