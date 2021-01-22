Sicart Associates LLC Sells 7,594 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 3.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 323,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.