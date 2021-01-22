Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 440,386 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

PTEN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,726. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

