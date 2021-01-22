Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Equities research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 8,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -291.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.