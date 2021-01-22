Siemens Energy (SMEGF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS: SMEGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2020 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2020 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/26/2020 – Siemens Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank.

SMEGF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556. Siemens Energy AG has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.