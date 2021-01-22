Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.40. 1,060,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 741,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

